TRAIL REPORT

Up-to-date trail info for the Kenora area!

http://www.sunsettrailriders.ca/trails/trail-report/

Curling For A Cause

Brought to you by 89.5 The Lake

http://895thelake.ca/sites/default/files/attachments/Curling%20Registration%20Fo...

Jimmy the Janitor - Weekdays at 8:10am

Brought to you by Neniska Repair, your Stihl Dealer

http://www.stihldealers.ca/Search.aspx/Kenora/Ontario/P9N_0C9/Neniska_Repair_Ltd...

Standard Insurance Road Report

Latest Conditions

http://www.mto.gov.on.ca/english/traveller/conditions/northwestern.shtml

Kenora Weather

Forecast

http://weather.gc.ca/city/pages/on-96_metric_e.html

SWAP N' SHOP

Free Online Classifieds!

http://cougar.norcomcable.ca/cgi-bin/swapshop?dbase=kenora

TRAIL REPORT

Up-to-date trail info for the Kenora area!

http://www.sunsettrailriders.ca/trails/trail-report/

Curling For A Cause

Brought to you by 89.5 The Lake

http://895thelake.ca/sites/default/files/attachments/Curling%20Registration%20Fo...

Jimmy the Janitor - Weekdays at 8:10am

Brought to you by Neniska Repair, your Stihl Dealer

http://www.stihldealers.ca/Search.aspx/Kenora/Ontario/P9N_0C9/Neniska_Repair_Ltd...

Standard Insurance Road Report

Latest Conditions

http://www.mto.gov.on.ca/english/traveller/conditions/northwestern.shtml

Kenora Weather

Forecast

http://weather.gc.ca/city/pages/on-96_metric_e.html

SWAP N' SHOP

Free Online Classifieds!

http://cougar.norcomcable.ca/cgi-bin/swapshop?dbase=kenora

Poll

Do you agree with the city's decision to purchase the old Zeller's property and parking lot?
Yes
64%
No
36%
Total votes: 88

News

Government Encourages People To File Taxes Early
January 21, 2017
KCDSB Premieres New Innovative Learning Video
January 21, 2017
OPP Concerned About Snowmobile Safety After 7 Deaths
January 21, 2017
All Highways Open: OPP
January 21, 2017
ServiceOntario Centres Back At Full Strength
January 21, 2017

More News…

Events

Everything Fitz - January 24, 2017 - 7:30pm
Alzheimer's Coffee Breaks - January 27, 2017 - 9:00am
Northern Ontario Senior Men's and Ladies Curling Provincials - January 29, 2017 - 12:00am
SUNSET INTERCLUB COMPETITION 2017 - January 29, 2017 - 12:00am
Redditt Winter Carnival - February 05, 2017 - 4:00pm

More Events…