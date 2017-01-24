Curling For A Cause
Brought to you by 89.5 The Lake
The Best Music from the 80's
Sundays 2-7pm
Jimmy the Janitor - Weekdays at 8:10am
Brought to you by Neniska Repair, your Stihl Dealer
Standard Insurance Road Report
Latest Conditions
Kenora Weather
Forecast
SWAP N' SHOP
Free Online Classifieds!
Poll
News
Events
Everything Fitz - January 24, 2017 - 7:30pm
Alzheimer's Coffee Breaks - January 27, 2017 - 9:00am
Royal MTC "Last Train to Nibroc" by Arlene Hutton - February 10, 2017 - 8:00pm
Kenora & Thistles and NHL Alumni Hockey Game - February 16, 2017 - 7:30pm
Music of Hockey Day hosted by Ron MacLean - February 16, 2017 - 10:00pm