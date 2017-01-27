TRAIL REPORT

Up-to-date trail info for the Kenora area!

http://www.sunsettrailriders.ca/trails/trail-report/

Curling For A Cause

Brought to you by 89.5 The Lake

http://895thelake.ca/sites/default/files/attachments/Curling%20Registration%20Fo...

Jimmy the Janitor - Weekdays at 8:10am

Brought to you by Neniska Repair, your Stihl Dealer

http://www.stihldealers.ca/Search.aspx/Kenora/Ontario/P9N_0C9/Neniska_Repair_Ltd...

Standard Insurance Road Report

Latest Conditions

http://www.mto.gov.on.ca/english/traveller/conditions/northwestern.shtml

Kenora Weather

Forecast

http://weather.gc.ca/city/pages/on-96_metric_e.html

SWAP N' SHOP

Free Online Classifieds!

http://cougar.norcomcable.ca/cgi-bin/swapshop?dbase=kenora

Poll

Do you agree with the city's decision to purchase the old Zeller's property and parking lot?
Yes
63%
No
37%
Total votes: 100

News

Al Hackner and Rob Gordon Lead Northern Senior Playdowns
January 26, 2017
KCDSB Continuing With Talk Today Program
January 25, 2017
Today Is Bell Let's Talk Day
January 25, 2017
PM Chooses Fort Hope Teen For Youth Council
January 25, 2017
Mary Tyler Moore Dead At 80
January 25, 2017

Events

Alzheimer's Coffee Breaks - January 27, 2017 - 9:00am
SUNSET INTERCLUB COMPETITION 2017 - January 29, 2017 - 12:00am
Northern Ontario Senior Men's and Ladies Curling Provincials - January 29, 2017 - 12:00am
Redditt Winter Carnival - February 05, 2017 - 4:00pm
NFL Super Bowl at the Kenora Legion - February 05, 2017 - 4:30pm

