Curling For A Cause
Brought to you by 89.5 The Lake
The Best Music from the 80's
Sundays 2-7pm
Jimmy the Janitor - Weekdays at 8:10am
Brought to you by Neniska Repair, your Stihl Dealer
Standard Insurance Road Report
Latest Conditions
Kenora Weather
Forecast
SWAP N' SHOP
Free Online Classifieds!
Poll
Do you think the city should continue to hike sewer and water rates?
Yes
18%
No
30%
Freeze rates
20%
Lower them
32%
Total votes: 185
News
Events
Kenora Legion General Meeting - January 09, 2017 - 7:00pm
Everything Fitz - January 24, 2017 - 7:30pm
Alzheimer's Coffee Breaks - January 27, 2017 - 9:00am
Royal MTC "Last Train to Nibroc" by Arlene Hutton - February 10, 2017 - 8:00pm
Curling For A Cause - March 04, 2017 - 8:00am