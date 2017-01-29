TRAIL REPORT

Up-to-date trail info for the Kenora area!

http://www.sunsettrailriders.ca/trails/trail-report/

Curling For A Cause

Brought to you by 89.5 The Lake

http://895thelake.ca/sites/default/files/attachments/Curling%20Registration%20Fo...

Jimmy the Janitor - Weekdays at 8:10am

Brought to you by Neniska Repair, your Stihl Dealer

http://www.stihldealers.ca/Search.aspx/Kenora/Ontario/P9N_0C9/Neniska_Repair_Ltd...

Standard Insurance Road Report

Latest Conditions

http://www.mto.gov.on.ca/english/traveller/conditions/northwestern.shtml

Kenora Weather

Forecast

http://weather.gc.ca/city/pages/on-96_metric_e.html

SWAP N' SHOP

Free Online Classifieds!

http://cougar.norcomcable.ca/cgi-bin/swapshop?dbase=kenora

TRAIL REPORT

Up-to-date trail info for the Kenora area!

http://www.sunsettrailriders.ca/trails/trail-report/

Curling For A Cause

Brought to you by 89.5 The Lake

http://895thelake.ca/sites/default/files/attachments/Curling%20Registration%20Fo...

Jimmy the Janitor - Weekdays at 8:10am

Brought to you by Neniska Repair, your Stihl Dealer

http://www.stihldealers.ca/Search.aspx/Kenora/Ontario/P9N_0C9/Neniska_Repair_Ltd...

Standard Insurance Road Report

Latest Conditions

http://www.mto.gov.on.ca/english/traveller/conditions/northwestern.shtml

Kenora Weather

Forecast

http://weather.gc.ca/city/pages/on-96_metric_e.html

SWAP N' SHOP

Free Online Classifieds!

http://cougar.norcomcable.ca/cgi-bin/swapshop?dbase=kenora

Poll

Do you agree with the city's decision to purchase the old Zeller's property and parking lot?
Yes
62%
No
38%
Total votes: 103

News

Sunset Interclub Competition Wrap Up
January 29, 2017
Taylor Moving On To Nationals
January 29, 2017
Less Passengers Through Ft. Frances Airport
January 29, 2017
Taylor Wins First Game At Northern Playdowns
January 28, 2017
HMV Going Under
January 28, 2017

More News…

Events

SUNSET INTERCLUB COMPETITION 2017 - January 29, 2017 - 12:00am
Northern Ontario Senior Men's and Ladies Curling Provincials - January 29, 2017 - 12:00am
Redditt Winter Carnival - February 05, 2017 - 4:00pm
NFL Super Bowl at the Kenora Legion - February 05, 2017 - 4:30pm
Royal MTC "Last Train to Nibroc" by Arlene Hutton - February 10, 2017 - 8:00pm

More Events…