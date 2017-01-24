Curling For A Cause

Brought to you by 89.5 The Lake

http://895thelake.ca/sites/default/files/attachments/Curling%20Registration%20Fo...

The Best Music from the 80's

Sundays 2-7pm

https://www.dominos.ca/

Jimmy the Janitor - Weekdays at 8:10am

Brought to you by Neniska Repair, your Stihl Dealer

http://www.stihldealers.ca/Search.aspx/Kenora/Ontario/P9N_0C9/Neniska_Repair_Ltd...

Standard Insurance Road Report

Latest Conditions

http://www.mto.gov.on.ca/english/traveller/conditions/northwestern.shtml

Kenora Weather

Forecast

http://weather.gc.ca/city/pages/on-96_metric_e.html

SWAP N' SHOP

Free Online Classifieds!

http://cougar.norcomcable.ca/cgi-bin/swapshop?dbase=kenora

Curling For A Cause

Brought to you by 89.5 The Lake

http://895thelake.ca/sites/default/files/attachments/Curling%20Registration%20Fo...

The Best Music from the 80's

Sundays 2-7pm

https://www.dominos.ca/

Jimmy the Janitor - Weekdays at 8:10am

Brought to you by Neniska Repair, your Stihl Dealer

http://www.stihldealers.ca/Search.aspx/Kenora/Ontario/P9N_0C9/Neniska_Repair_Ltd...

Standard Insurance Road Report

Latest Conditions

http://www.mto.gov.on.ca/english/traveller/conditions/northwestern.shtml

Kenora Weather

Forecast

http://weather.gc.ca/city/pages/on-96_metric_e.html

SWAP N' SHOP

Free Online Classifieds!

http://cougar.norcomcable.ca/cgi-bin/swapshop?dbase=kenora

Poll

Do you agree with the city's decision to purchase the old Zeller's property and parking lot?

News

Bronco Boys Hockey Team Tries To Bounce Back From Disappointed Weekend
January 16, 2017
Catholic Schoool Board Launches New Parental Survey
January 16, 2017
Broken Water Line Shuts Down Lakeside Inn
January 16, 2017
Submissions Being Sought For Writing Contest
January 16, 2017
Dryden City Council Expected To Approve 2017 Budget
January 16, 2017

More News…

Events

Everything Fitz - January 24, 2017 - 7:30pm
Alzheimer's Coffee Breaks - January 27, 2017 - 9:00am
Royal MTC "Last Train to Nibroc" by Arlene Hutton - February 10, 2017 - 8:00pm
Kenora & Thistles and NHL Alumni Hockey Game - February 16, 2017 - 7:30pm
Music of Hockey Day hosted by Ron MacLean - February 16, 2017 - 10:00pm

More Events…